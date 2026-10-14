Tom Cruise: I don't make movies for money

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise has said that his passion for filmmaking goes beyond monetary gains, adding that his interest in people, life and art drives him to make movies.

The actor, who was in Tokyo, Japan, to present his upcoming film ‘Digger’ alongside filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu, took to Instagram to thank the people of Japan for making his visit special and described the experience as a dream come true.

Cruise shared a video featuring a voice-over that said: “As a child, I dreamed of seeing the world. And I'll never forget the first time I came to this country. And you can't help but fall in love

with the culture, the art, the history.”

He added: “And to have this kind of day, I can't believe. I am able to live my dream to make movies for you. Very special, I love this. I don't make movies for money. I do it because I'm interested. I'm interested in people, in life, in art.”

In the voiceover the actor said that he couldn’t wait to bring this film to Japan.

Inarritu was heard saying: “I was lucky to have the best actor in the world, the best cast in the world, in a studio that bet on this very risky film.”

Cruise concluded: “I want to make movies that hopefully last. The world changes and life changes, but storytelling is storytelling. I love being here, I will miss it. And I want to thank you all so much for coming out to share this.”

The caption section: “Thank you to the wonderful people of Japan for making this visit, and every visit to this incredible country, so special!”

The Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell. While the exact plot is still under wraps, Warner Bros. provided a logline describing Cruise’s character as “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything,” reports variety.com.

The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D’Arcy. “Digger” is Cruise’s first film since signing a deal to develop and produce theatrical films with Warner Bros. Discovery in January. His last project with the studio was “Edge of Tomorrow” a decade ago.

“Digger,” which shot in the U.K. for six months, marks Iñárritu’s first English-language film since “The Revenant.” The film will be produced and directed by Inarritu, with a script he co-wrote in 2023 with “Birdman” co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. “Digger” is produced by Cruise and Iñárritu.

--IANS

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