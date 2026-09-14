‘Together we rise’: BCCI chief Manhas, Laxman hail India women’s Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) India’s record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title has been hailed as a statement of the team’s dominance and a significant step towards building a side capable of competing consistently at the highest level, with BCCI President Mithun Manhas and former India cricketer and Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman congratulating the champions.

India completed an unbeaten run through the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The triumph saw the Women in Blue reclaim the continental crown after their defeat to Sri Lanka in the 2024 final.

Manhas celebrated the collective effort behind India’s campaign, pointing to the unity that helped the team remain unbeaten and eventually lift the trophy.

“Together we rise, Many congratulations to every member of the Indian women team for lifting the Asia Cup !! Total dominance throughout the tournament,” Manhas wrote on X.

India’s title run was built on contributions across departments. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana’s record 129-run opening stand powered India to 183/5 in the final, before the bowlers dismantled Sri Lanka’s chase and dismissed them for 111.

Shree Charani led the attack with 4-20, while Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets as India sealed a comprehensive 72-run victory.

Laxman, meanwhile, looked beyond the immediate success, describing the continental triumph as another building block in India’s pursuit of sustained excellence on the world stage.

“Congratulations to the Women’s Team on a magnificent Asia Cup victory. This is another important step towards building a strong, fearless, world class team with the ambition to dominate on the global stage, win consistently and inspire generations to come,” VVS Laxman wrote.

For India, the title also provides valuable momentum ahead of the Asian Games, with the team now looking to carry the confidence and lessons from an unbeaten Asia Cup campaign into its next major assignment.

--IANS

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