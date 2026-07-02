To put America first: Trump's 'US at 250' message

Washington, July 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump used the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota to outline what is expected to become a central message of his administration ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary, portraying the country's founding ideals as a guide for its future.

Speaking before supporters in Medora on Wednesday (local time), Trump repeatedly linked Theodore Roosevelt's life and presidency to the nation's upcoming semiquincentennial, calling on Americans to embrace courage, ambition and patriotism.

"As we enter our 250th Year, Americans must never forget we are a historic and heroic people, with a heroic spirit, and a heroic purpose in this world," Trump said.

The President described Roosevelt as a leader whose life reflected the values that shaped the United States.

"Today, we come to the heartland of America to pay tribute to a man who embodied the heart, soul, fight and spirit of our country as much as anyone who ever lived -- President Theodore Roosevelt," he said.

Throughout the speech, Trump presented Roosevelt as an example of resilience and national purpose, saying Americans should follow his determination.

"The life of Theodore Roosevelt reminds us that Americans never give up. He never stopped, never quit, and never surrendered in pursuit of his dreams, or his pursuit of America's Destiny -- and neither will we," Trump said.

He also drew on Roosevelt's writings to stress the importance of courage.

"Theodore Roosevelt reminds us all that to be a great nation, and to be a free nation, we must have courage. As T.R. once put it, 'Freedom is not a gift that lasts long in the hands of cowards,'" Trump said.

The President said Roosevelt believed America should reject "failure, mediocrity, corruption, decay, or decline" and argued that those principles remained relevant today.

"He boldly fought for what he called a 'New Nationalism' -- putting the needs of the whole nation and all the people above partisanship, lobbyists, identity politics, and special interests," Trump said.

"He knew that true patriotism demanded caring for the worker, the environment, and the health, culture, and integrity of the nation itself."

Trump also tied the anniversary to his "America First" agenda.

"If our Declaration of Independence means anything at 250 years, it is surely that the duty of our government is to serve the American people, and only the American people. It is to put America first," he said.

The President described Roosevelt as "a staunch and ferocious opponent of Communism" and quoted the former President as saying, "The doctrines of Communistic Socialism, if consistently followed, mean the ultimate annihilation of civilisation."

He also praised Roosevelt's vision for national development.

"Theodore Roosevelt understood that grand and righteous ambition is not a vice, it is an American virtue -- it won us our country, and it has been among the greatest forces for progress the world has ever known," Trump said.

The speech came three days before the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Trump said the anniversary should be a time to "rediscover the indomitable spirit that built our country" and argued that Roosevelt's legacy embodied that spirit.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora commemorates the 26th US President, whose years ranching in North Dakota after personal tragedy are widely regarded by historians as transformative in shaping his conservation ethic, leadership style and public life.

Roosevelt later became one of America's most influential presidents, expanding the national parks system, strengthening federal conservation efforts and projecting US influence abroad.

--IANS

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