To avoid further forfeitures, BCCI conducts selection trials for various Arunachal Pradesh teams

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is organising selection trials for various Arunachal Pradesh men’s and women’s age-group and senior teams to avoid further forfeitures from them and keep them in the reckoning in the ongoing domestic season.

The intervention comes after Arunachal Pradesh forfeited their opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Nagaland in Ahmedabad, alongside earlier non-participation in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Under-19 Women’s T20 Trophy due to a legal deadlock over two factions in the Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) in the Guwahati High Court-Itanagar Bench.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to IANS on Tuesday that Apex Council member M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar has been appointed as convener. “Yes, trials are going on in Arunachal Pradesh. The BCCI has appointed M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar (also known as Mamon) as the convener to conduct trials because we cannot allow the teams to go without participating in this season’s domestic competitions.

“So trials are going on in Arunachal with some independent selectors from outside the state. The association is not involved in these trials, as the BCCI is directly conducting the trials and we are trying to send the teams from Arunachal to Ranji Trophy and games in other tournaments, which will be happening in the coming days,” Saikia told IANS on Tuesday.

A panel of independent selectors from Assam, comprising former players Satya Gopal Chakraborty, Jayanta Chowdhury, and Deep Bora, have been tasked with conducting the trials and ensure teams are fielded from Arunachal in the Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy, Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and Vijay Merchant Trophy.

“The selectors at the trials in Arunachal are three former players from Assam - Satya Gopal Chakraborty, Jayanta Chowdhury, and Deep Bora. Chakraborty is the chairman of selectors for these trials,” added Saikia.

A local source in Arunachal Pradesh confirmed to IANS about the ongoing selection trials in Itanagar. "Yes, there was a notice which came for trials for various men's and women's teams players happening from 8am today at the Delhi Public School in Itanagar. The trials are happening to pick teams for Senior Women’s, Boys U16, Men’s U23 and Senior Men's teams," further said the source.

--IANS

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