TN CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay: Have not authorized, launched, or recognized any official fan club!

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Director Jason Sanjay, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has now clarified that he has neither launched, authorised or recognised any official fan club, association, or community group even as he listed his official social media handles for the benefit of fans and followers.

In an official declaration which he shared on his social media handles, Jason Sanjay wrote, "I am here by writing to formally inform my official, authorized social media identities. Please be advised that the accounts listed below are the only profiles managed, owned, or authorized by me: ·Instagram: • User name - jason.sanjay_official; Link: https://www.instaram.com/jason.sanjay_official?igsh=NjcwbXRnNThtcmw0. Facebook: User name - Jason Sanjay. Twitter: User name - Jason Sanjay Official; Link - https://x.com/official_jsj."

He went on to add, "Any other accounts, pages, or profiles operating under my name, likeness, or variations of my identity on these or any other digital platforms are entirely fake. Consequently, any posts, comments, direct messages, business solicitations, or communications originating from any accounts not explicitly listed above are not mine. I hold no responsibility or liability for their content, actions, or consequences."

The director then went on to clarify about his official fan club. He said, "Please be informed that we have not authorized, launched, or recognized any official fan club, association, or community group. Any groups, pages, or accounts claiming to be our "official fan club" or "authorized community" are completely unofficial and unapproved."

For the unaware, Jason Sanjay had only recently turned a director with the release of the heist thriller 'Sigma', featuring Sundeep Kishan in the lead. The young director had, ahead of the film's release pointed out to the audience that he another debutant director stepping into "this vast ocean of talent called cinema".

In a statement ahead of the film's release, Jason Sanjay had said, "I am extremely excited about the release of Sigma, and at the same time, I am equally anxious. The hype and expectations surrounding the film are immense, and I am confident that we will live up to them."

He went on to add, "Sigma is releasing worldwide in theatres on October 2, with Sakthi Film Distributors bringing the film to audiences. We have chosen a genre and a visual colour palette that we believe will connect strongly with the expectations of today’s audience. As a team, we have put in everything possible to deliver an engaging and entertaining cinematic experience."

Sanjay Jason had gone on to point out that cinema was ultimately a medium of entertainment.

"As a team, we have left no stone unturned to make Sigma an entertaining and engaging cinematic saga. We have worked with the intention of creating a film that can cut across regional and linguistic barriers and connect with audiences across territories. I believe confidence in a project must always come with humility. With that confidence and sheer humility, I request audiences to watch Sigma in theatres from October 2 and experience the film with us," he urged audiences.

He had ended his statement saying, "I am another debutant director stepping into this vast ocean of talent called cinema. At this stage of my journey, the support and acceptance of the audience mean everything to me. Please watch Sigma, support us, and make this journey memorable."

--IANS

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