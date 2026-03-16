March 16, 2026 4:43 PM हिंदी

Trinamool stages walkout in RS over EC's midnight bureaucratic reshuffle in Bengal

Trinamool stages walkout in RS over EC's midnight bureaucratic reshuffle in Bengal

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) In a sharp escalation of tensions between the Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool MPs staged a day-long walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, protesting the poll body's decision to remove several top bureaucrats in poll-bound West Bengal, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty.

The dramatic move came barely hours after the ECI announced the schedule for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting on May 4.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien raised the issue vehemently just before Zero Hour, describing the ECI's action as a "midnight move" that targeted the state's administrative leadership.

"In the dead of night, the chief secretary, the principal secretary, and the home secretary have been removed by the EC. They have all the power to do it," O’Brien said, accusing the poll panel of overreach and bias.

He announced that his party would walk out of the House for the day in strong protest against what the Trinamool termed an attempt to undermine the Mamata Banerjee-led administration ahead of the crucial polls.

The reshuffle, communicated late on Sunday night via a directive to the state government, also saw the removal of Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena.

The Commission appointed Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Secretary, while directing that Chakravorty be kept away from all poll-related duties to ensure impartiality during the election period.

Sanghamitra Ghosh was named as the new Principal Secretary (Home and Hill Affairs).

The Trinamool has longstanding grievances with the ECI, particularly over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal and perceived partisan conduct.

Opposition parties, including the Trinamool have repeatedly criticised the Commission, with some even moving notices seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

The ECI maintains that such transfers are standard practice in poll-bound states to maintain neutrality and effective election management.

--IANS

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