Trinamool dissolves all internal committees, to undertake comprehensive review

Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) After the formation of a new group in Trinamool Congress’ legislative party in the West Bengal Assembly under the leadership of the expelled legislator, Ritabrata Banerjee, on Wednesday, the party’s original block, maintaining its allegiance towards former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has announced the dissolution of all internal committees.

A statement issued on the official social media handle of “All India Trinamool Congress” announced the decision to dissolve all internal committees of the party in West Bengal as well as the panels of all the frontal organisations of the party.

“After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect,” he said.

Although the leadership had not clarified why the decision to dissolve all the internal committees of the party and its frontal organisations was taken, it had claimed that the leadership had decided to undertake a comprehensive introspection and assessment of the party’s organisation at all levels.

“The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course. The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose,” the social media statements read.

The statement was issued minutes after the new block in Trinamool Congress’ legislative party in West Bengal comprising 58 out of 80 Trinamool Congress legislators submitted a resolution to the Speaker, Rathindra Bose. It named Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition, Javed Khan, Siuli Saha and Sandipan Saha as the three deputy leaders of the opposition and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip of the legislative party of the Trinamool Congress’ new block in the Assembly.

There has been no reaction from either Mamata Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee or any other leader or elected representative of Trinamool Congress owing their allegiance to the aunt and the nephew.

--IANS

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