Kangana Ranaut recollects being locked inside while protestors marching towards the Parliament

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has said that things went out of proportion when the protestors marched to the Parliament in light of the recent political turmoil in the national capital.

On Tuesday, the actress spoke with the media outside the Parliament, and said that the MPs were scared given the rage of the protestors.

She told the media, “You were also inside. You saw how scared everyone was. The gates were also closed. All the parliamentarians were also locked inside. When the house was adjourned, we were not able to move anywhere. You saw how the mob was attacking us inside. At one point, we were afraid that they would attack us”.

She also lauded the Delhi Police for containing the agitation.

“But I appreciate the Delhi Police. They were like a shield for us. They took the hit themselves. But they didn't let the people be harmed. I am very grateful to them”, she added.

The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. On July 20, protestors were lathi-charged at Jantar Mantar leading to violent clashes between the former and the law enforcement.

Sonam Wangchuk has entered day 23 of his hunger strike in light of exam paper leaks, and irregularities in the education system. The paper leak controversy has led to intense protests across major Indian cities including the national capital and the financial capital of the country.

--IANS

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