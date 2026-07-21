President Murmu pays tribute to Goce Delchev in North Macedonia's Skopje

Skopje, July 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday laid a wreath at the Grave of Goce Delchev at Church of Saint Spas in North Macedonia's Skopje.

Goce Delchev is remembered as a revolutionary leader, freedom fighter and a national hero in North Macedonia.

"President Droupadi Murmu laid a wreath at the Grave of Goce Delčev at Church of St. Spas, Skopje. Goce Delčev is revered as a national hero of North Macedonia," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu and her North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova held a meeting at Villa Vodno in Skopje, discussing bilateral ties, with a focus on opportunities for cooperation in the economy, education, science, culture, tourism, healthcare and digital transformation.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. President Murmu and President Siljanovska-Davkova reiterated their commitment to further strengthen India-North Macedonia ties.

Prior to the meeting, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.

"President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia at Villa Vodno, Skopje on her first state visit to the country. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders discussed full range of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed deep and friendly bilateral ties, grounded in shared democratic values and mutual respect," The President's Secretariat posted on X.

Davkova stated that President Murmu's visit to North Macedonia is an "important step" to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

"It was a great honour to welcome Droupadi Murmu, first President of the Republic of India, who is paying an official visit to our country. We discussed Macedonian–Indian relations, with a focus on opportunities for cooperation in the economy, education, science, culture, tourism, healthcare and digital transformation," Davkova wrote on X.

"This visit marks an important step towards expanding and strengthening our cooperation with India. Our shared humanitarian legacy of Saint Mother Teresa, together with the experience of the Non-Aligned Movement, provides a strong foundation for a new era in our relations," she added.

President Murmu arrived in North Macedonia on the second leg of her three-nation visit on Tuesday (Indian time), after successfully concluding her visit to Moldova.

Upon her arrival at the airport in Skopje, President Murmu was welcomed by North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Timcho Mucunski, the President's Office said in a post on X.

During her visit, President Murmu will hold talks with North Macedonia Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. She is also scheduled to meet the President of the Assembly, address the Assembly, and speak at the India-North Macedonia Business Forum.

--IANS

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