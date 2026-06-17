Tinaa Dattaa on her role in 'Personal Trainer 2': She is a woman of many faces & layers

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Popular television actor Tinaa Dattaa will be seen in a compelling new avatar as Neha Malhotra in the forthcoming web series, "Personal Trainer 2".

Spilling her excitement about her upcoming project, Tinaa revealed that she was able to relate to the role of Neha as fitness has always been an integral part of her everyday life.

The 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant added that her character in the second season of the drama is extremely layered.

She shared, "In my real life, I have always been into fitness, whether it's yoga, gym workouts, or Pilates. So when I heard about Neha Malhotra, I instantly connected with her. But she is far more than just a fitness enthusiast; she is a woman of many faces and layers, and what I love most is how those layers slowly unravel as the series progresses."

"Audiences will get to see a side of me they have simply not seen before. Personally, I was really impressed with the story of Season 1, and when the makers approached me for Season 2, I didn't take a second to say yes. The way my character evolves throughout the show is truly amazing," she went on to add.

Apart from Tinaa, "Personal Trainer 2" also features Akanksha Puri, Poonam Pandey, and Rrahul Sudhir in pivotal roles, along with others.

Talking about what it was like sharing screen space with all of them, she stated, "Working with Akanksha Puri was wonderful; she is also very passionate about fitness, and we shared many fitness tips on set. It was also great working with Rrahul Sudhir. He is a fantastic actor and brought a lot of depth to our scenes together. I'm sure audiences will love Personal Trainer 2 as well.”

Season two of the show provides a deeper insight into the gleaming world of Mumbai's elite gyms, where dangerous power games are played out on the pretext of sculpted bodies.

"Personal Trainer 2" is slated to premiere on Hungama OTT on June 18 this year.

--IANS

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