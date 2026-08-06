Time moves on, but some voids are never filled: Bansuri Swaraj on her mother's death anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother Sushma Swaraj, saying that time moves on, but some voids are never filled.

Bansuri Swaraj took to social media 'X' and said, "Mother Sushma Swaraj. Time moves on, but some voids are never filled. Memories of you, your teachings, and the values ​​you instilled in me continue to guide me at every step. A respectful tribute to you on your seventh death anniversary. Om Shanti."

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj remains one of India's most respected political leaders, remembered for her distinguished public service, powerful oratory, and compassionate approach to governance.

Born on February 14, 1952, in Ambala, Haryana, Swaraj studied law at Panjab University and became actively involved in student politics at an early age. She began her political journey with the Janata Party and was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1977, becoming one of the youngest cabinet ministers in the state government.

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1984 and steadily rose through its ranks, holding several key organisational and parliamentary positions. Over the course of her career, she served as a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and held important ministerial portfolios, including Information and Broadcasting, Health and Family Welfare, and Parliamentary Affairs.

In 1998, Swaraj created history by becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi, though her tenure lasted only a brief period. She later emerged as one of the BJP's most prominent national leaders and served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

Her most notable tenure came between 2014 and 2019, when she served as India's External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. During this period, she earned widespread praise for making the Ministry of External Affairs more accessible, often using social media to assist Indians facing difficulties abroad. Her prompt responses and citizen-centric diplomacy enhanced India's global image and won her admiration across political lines.

Despite facing health challenges, including a kidney transplant in 2016, Swaraj remained committed to public service. She chose not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and stepped away from active politics later that year.

Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019, following a cardiac arrest. In recognition of her immense contribution to the nation, she was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2020. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of political leaders and citizens alike.

--IANS

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