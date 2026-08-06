Raj Kundra remembers mother’s sacrifices on her birthday: ‘Everything I am today is because of you’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Businessman turned actor Raj Kundra penned an emotional birthday note for his mother as she turned 75.

In his heartfelt tribute, he expressed gratitude for her sacrifices, love, and unwavering support throughout his life. Taking to Instagram, Raj shared a sweet video alongside his wishes, writing, “No words will ever be enough to thank you for every sacrifice you made, every sleepless night, every silent prayer, and every ounce of unconditional love you’ve given me.”

Raj credited his mother for shaping the person he is today and added that he could never repay everything she has done for him. The ‘Mehar’ actor also sought her blessings and prayed for her good health, happiness, and many more years filled with beautiful moments.

“Everything I am today is because of you. I can never repay what you’ve done for me, and I know I’ll always remain indebted to your love and kindness. All I ask is for your blessings today, tomorrow, and always. May Waheguru bless you with good health, happiness, and many more beautiful years. I love you more than words can ever express. Happy Birthday, Mum #HappyBirthdayMum #Grateful #Blessed #75th.”

The video montage featured Raj Kundra’s cherished memories with his mother over the years. He also set the emotional track “Tere Naal Pyaar Maaye” by Savi Kahlon, adding a heartfelt touch to the birthday tribute.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra’s 75th birthday with a heartfelt social media post. She shared a video featuring glimpses of her mother- in-law and captioned it as, “Happy 75th Birthday to the youngest, coolest mom in law I know! Your zest for life is truly inspiring.”

“May you always Dance... ahem... Bhangra your way through life mom thankyou for all your prayers and blessings. Above all I’m soooo grateful to have not just the most wonderful mother-in-law, but also a true friend and cheerleader. Wishing you endless love, good health, happiness, and many more reasons to dance! We love you,” added Shilpa.

--IANS

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