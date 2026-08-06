A R Rahman's daughter Khatija on her first trip to Kodaikanal: God is great, nature heals!

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Music director and singer Khatija Rahman, who is also the daughter of Oscar winning ace music director A R Rahman, has now penned a note on how her trip to the hill station of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu had left her rejuvenated.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note on her first trip to the hill station, Khatija wrote, "My first time to Kodaikanal. Had a wonderful time and felt rejuvenated after this amazing trip. The colourful flowers along the path and the steep rides across the mountains was memorable. The blue flowers were the highlights from my trip. God is great, nature heals #kodaikanal #fun #nature #flowers #tomanymore."

On the work front, the music director and singer has recently lent her vocals to the song 'Until we meet again' from the Arabic film, 'Baab', which has been directed by United Arab Emirates's first woman director Nayla Al Khaja.

The film has music by A R Rahman and Khatija has sung the song along with her father Rahman.

For the unaware, Khatija Rahman had turned a music composer by scoring music for director Halitha Shameem's Tamil film 'Minmini'.

Taking to social media to share her experience of working on 'Minmini', Khatija had said, "Grateful and blessed to be a part of 'Minmini', a Tamil film on survivor guilt (definitely been an emotional ride working on this film the last few months).

"It has been a unique journey working with you Halitha Shameem ma’am. Getting to know you as a human being, your warmth, the kindness, the passion you have for filmmaking and the way with which you deal with things, has been inspiring.

"Thank you for all your trust and kindness and for bringing me on board and for giving me strength throughout these months. Thanks to God. I’m overwhelmed with all the kind messages. I appreciate my family for being kind and encouraging me in this journey. Please do remember me in your prayers and shower me with your blessings."

Before 'Minmini', Khatija shot to fame for her music video, 'Farishton', which went on to win a series of awards including the Award for Best Animation Music video at the International Sound Future Awards.

Although the award technically went to A R Rahman for being the music director and the producer of the video, Rahman made it amply clear that he considered the video to be the work of his daughter Khatija.

--IANS

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