Adah Sharma helps calm tantrum-throwing child next door with spooky 'witch' act at night

Mumbai, August 6 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma left her fans amused after sharing a hilarious late-night video where she revealed how she calmed down a notorious child.

She highlighted how she jokingly tried to calm down a hyperactive child throwing tantrums in a neighbouring hotel room by making spooky "witch" sounds through the wall.

In the video, Adah is seen creating eerie and scary noises and playfully warning the child to calm down.

She can be seen joking that otherwise a witch would come, making the child believe her and eventually calm down.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Adah wrote, "How to get rid of DARKCIRCLES - tutorial. Hotel ke next room mein baccha apne maa baap par bhav bhaji thook raha tha because ussey bed pe kababs rakhna tha aur mummy plate par rakhke keh rahi thi. Toh woh tantrum throw kar raha tha aur ro raha tha. (He was spitting on his parents, hitting them, putting his excreta on the sofa. His mother kept saying noooo please don't bathroom mein karo) Kal raat 3 baje ussey swimming pool jaana tha toh ro raha tha."

"Parso raat 2 baje ussey tv pe koi show dekhna tha par kaunsa show kisi ko samajh nahi aa raha tha kyunki woh zor zor se rokey bol raha tha. Maine socha aaj raat uskey mummy pappa, main aur yeh pyaara baccha sukoon ki neend soenge I think kal mere dark circles nahi hongey l we will all sleep well tonight I have a feeling less Caption full padhogey toh chudail ghar pe nahi aaegi."

(How to get rid of dark circles - tutorial. In the hotel room next to mine, a child was spitting on his parents because he wanted kebabs to be kept on the bed while his mother wanted to keep them on a plate. He kept throwing tantrums and crying. He was spitting on his parents, hitting them and even putting his excreta on the sofa, while his mother kept pleading with him not to do it in the bathroom. Last night at 3 a.m., he wanted to go to the swimming pool and cried. The night before, at 2 a.m., he wanted to watch a TV show, but nobody could understand which one because he was crying so loudly. So I thought that tonight his parents, I and this lovely child would finally get a peaceful night's sleep. I think I won't have dark circles tomorrow, we'll all sleep well tonight, I have a feeling. If you've read the full caption, the witch won't come to your house)

Adah, in the comments section of the same video revealed that the child's mother sent her sweets as a gesture of gratitude for her help.

For the uninitiated, Adah is widely known for her witty and unconventional social media presence.

She is often seen sharing humourous videos, observational sketches and candid thoughts on day to day life.

Apart from entertaining fans, she is also admired for her fluency in Marathi and frequently impresses her followers by reciting Marathi poems and embracing Maharashtrian culture through her posts.

On the work front, Adah made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 horror film 1920, and went on to star in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2, Commando 3, and The Kerala Story, which emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of her career.

–IANS

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