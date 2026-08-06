Amitabh Bachchan opens up on doing Bhojpuri films, reacts to being called 'KBC Uncle' by kids

Mumbai, August 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about working in Bhojpuri movies while in a fun conversation with a contestant on the quiz reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The host channel of the show, shared a promo from the upcoming episode, where the contestant spoke about the immense admiration people in Bihar have for Bachchan and requested him to feature in more Bhojpuri films.

The contestant said, "Sir, Bihari aapko bahut maante hain, aap Bhojpuri filmo mein aayein na, Sir." (Sir, people in Bihar admire you a lot. Please act in Bhojpuri films.)

Responding to the request, Bachchan said, "Sir, humara makeup man hain, woh jo aa rahe the, chu-cha rahe the humko idhar, Deepak unka naam hai. Sir, unke sath hum do Bhojpuri picture kiye, aap dekhe nahi abhi tak?" (Sir, my makeup artist, the one who was just touching up my face, his name is Deepak. Sir, I have already done two Bhojpuri films with him. Haven't you watched them yet?)

The contestant then added, "Ganga, OTT par bhi aaiye aap, but Bhojpuri mein bhi aaiye." (Ganga! You should come on OTT, but also come in Bhojpuri films.)

A puzzled Bachchan replied with his trademark humour and said, "Arey, to Bhojpuri wali hi film thi woh." (Arrey, but that was a Bhojpuri film!)

Amitabh Bachchan further was left in splits after the contestant went on to reveal hat his young child knows the veteran actor simply as "KBC Uncle.”

The contestant further shared, "Jo aap itne dabbang se bolte ho na, 'Haan yeh kahani jo hai, barso purani hai'... Main jab kahin jata hoon na Delhi mein, toh kaafi hoardings lage rehte hain. Aur KBC ke kaafi prachar lage hue rehte hain. Main kahin bhi jata hoon, woh bolta hai, 'Papa, KBC Uncle.' Aapka naam hi rakh diya unhone KBC Uncle." (The way you say so commandingly, 'Yes, this story is years old'... Whenever I travel around Delhi, there are so many hoardings. There is so much KBC promotion everywhere. Wherever I go, my child says, 'Papa, KBC Uncle.' That's the name he has given you.)

The remark left Bachchan amused, as he quipped, "Sir, pachpan saal se hum filmo mein kaam kar rahe hain, usmein to maat de di hai aapne." (Sir, I've been working in films for fifty-five years, and you've completely wiped out that entire legacy.)

Defending his child, the contestant said, "Woh itne chhote hain, unhone filmein aapki dekhi nahi." (They are so young; they haven't seen your films yet.)

–IANS

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