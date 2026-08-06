India's office segment records over 40 pc of APAC's total real estate investments: Report

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) As real estate investment in the Asia-Pacific region rose to $105 billion in the first half of 2026 which is the strongest first-half performance since 2022, India accounted for more than 40 per cent of total investments, a report showed on Thursday.

A report by Colliers said office assets remained the largest investment segment across the region, attracting $40.2 billion during January-June, followed by retail assets at $26.7 billion and industrial properties at $22.8 billion, it said.

In addition, the office segment in India has attracted nearly $14 billion in cumulative investments since 2022 that accounted for 40-50 per cent of annual real estate capital deployment.

"Office assets continue to attract significant investor interest, supported by broadening occupier demand and strong traction in GCC space uptake," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Colliers India.

He said the office segment is expected to remain the key driver of real estate investments in India, aided by sustained demand and the growing role of office real estate investment trusts (REITs), as developers monetise operational assets and recycle capital into new projects.

Meanwhile, data centres also continued to gain traction, drawing investments of $6.7 billion.

Theo Novak, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Colliers Asia Pacific, said the region's strongest first-half investment performance since 2022 reflected improving investor confidence, with capital increasingly flowing back into traditional sectors such as office, retail and industrial assets, alongside emerging segments such as data centres.

Investors are also increasingly targeting mixed-use developments and alternative asset classes to diversify their portfolios.

In India, domestic investors accounted for about 57 per cent of total real estate investment during the first half of 2026 after capital deployment increased 80 per cent year-on-year, according to the property consultancy.

Additionally, foreign investment also strengthened with rising 24 per cent from a year earlier and contributing around 43 per cent of total inflows.

--IANS

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