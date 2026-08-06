Afsana Khan gets emotional as Sonu Nigam reveals she is the ‘first person ever cut his birthday cake’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Singer Afsana Khan shared a heartwarming moment with legendary singer Sonu Nigam, revealing a special birthday gesture that left her emotional.

The ‘Dhurandhar’ fame singer recalled how Sonu Nigam smiled and told her that she was the first person ever to cut his birthday cake, making the celebration a memorable one for her. Taking to Instagram, Afsana Khan shared a video featuring herself and her husband Saajz celebrating Sonu Nigam’s birthday inside a vanity van. In the clip, the couple was seen cutting the cake with the singer, and Afsana also fed a piece of cake to Sonu Nigam during the celebration.

Khan also shared a heartfelt note for Sonu, recalling a special birthday moment she shared with him on the sets of their project Bhoomi 2026. In the caption, she revealed that she was invited to his birthday celebration. However, she could not attend the party as she was travelling to the UK.

Afsana Khan wrote, “Wishing a very belated Happy Birthday to the legendary Sonu Nigam Sir. Sir’s birthday party is being held on the 9th, and I was honoured to receive an invitation. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend because I’m travelling to the UK.

“We are currently shooting for Bhoomi 2026. Yesterday was my shoot, and today was Sonu Sir’s. During today’s shoot, I had the privilege of celebrating his birthday by cutting a cake for him on the set.”

“The happiest moment was when Sir smiled and said, “You are the first person who has ever cut my birthday cake.” His words truly touched my heart. He enjoyed the cake, showered me with so much love and blessings, and made this memory unforgettable. I feel truly blessed and grateful to have received the love and blessings of such a legendary artist and a genuinely wonderful human being. Happy Birthday once again, Sonu Sir. Wishing you endless happiness, good health, success, and God’s blessings always,” she added.

Afsana Khan and Sonu Nigam have not collaborated on any major official commercial tracks so far. However, the two singers share a warm bond. In June, Sonu Nigam was seen performing live at Afsana Khan’s star-studded birthday celebration.

--IANS

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