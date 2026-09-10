Tim Seifert signs Sydney Sixers deal for BBL 16

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Hard-hitting New Zealand opener Tim Seifert has signed a one-year deal with the BBL franchise Sydney Sixers, moving from the Melbourne Renegades.

Seifert, who was in stellar form for the Manchester Super Giants in the Hundred, will bolster the Sixers' opening firepower as Steve Smith is expected to miss the upcoming BBL 16 due to his international commitments.

The move further casts Babar Azam's future with the club into limbo due to his horror outings for the Sixers last season, where he laboured to 202 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 103.06.

Seifert is excited to be part of the Sixers with the famous SCG now being his home stadium. "The Sixers are one of the most respected and successful clubs in the competition, so it's a privilege to be joining the group," Seifert said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I've always loved playing cricket in Australia, and the Big Bash is a tournament I genuinely enjoy being part of. To now have the opportunity to wear the magenta and help contribute to the club's success is something I'm really excited about."

Meanwhile, Sixers GM Rachael Haynes welcomed the New Zealander, emphasising the striking abilities that he brings to the table. "Tim (Seifert) is one of the premier T20 batters in world cricket, and his recent player of the tournament performance in The Hundred is another example of the quality he brings," Haynes said.

"We've admired him for a long time, and his experience, attacking intent and match-winning ability make him a fantastic fit for the Sixers. We're thrilled to welcome him to the club," she added.

With Seifert's addition, the Sixers will have two strong wicket-keeping options, including Josh Philippe, another franchise regular.

Seifert made his Hundred debut in 2026 for Manchester Super Giants, helping them win the title with 394 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 168.37. He scored a match-winning 72 off 38 balls against Trent Rockets in the final.

He was also the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 206, where he scored 326 runs and played a crucial role in New Zealand's runners-up finish.

--IANS

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