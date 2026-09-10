Aatish Kapadia says ‘Chumbak’ was inspired by disappearing warmth of neighbourhood relationships

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Writer-director Aatish Kapadia has revealed that the disappearing warmth of neighborhood relationships served as the inspiration behind Netflix’s latest comedy series, “Chumbak,” which explores the lives and dynamics of five families.

Speaking about the same, he shared, “Back in the days, neighborhoods were very important for us. I mean, our kids, or people used to leave their old grandparents too at our place. And our mom dad and us, we used to look after them and feed them. In today's world, society is very polite. You have to go and ask your neighbour, “Can I put my slippers here if you don’t mind? I have got guests.”

“Today the music will be a little loud.” Back in the days, if the music was loud, “Aye! turn down the volume” that’s how we used to tell our neighbours with respect. All of this is far gone as time passed by. So when I was thinking, what type of project should we make for Netflix? So, I spoke with JD about it and I said, I have got an idea, let’s build a story on neighbourhood which includes five families and the dynamics of these five families are different and in those dynamics, how they become each others support system as neighbours and as friends.”

Aatish added, “Let’s make a show on this, a comedy show. That’s how the Chumbak was born. And there’s one interesting thing and that is we were not getting a title, so my son Agastya told me, What dad! You should find a title that means Chumbak! Where everyone is connected to each other. And when I heard it I said, “Bingo!” This is a brilliant title. And I shared it with JD, we shared it with Netflix, They gave a very positive response. And that’s how the journey of our show started, which is titled ‘Chumbak.”

A Hats Off Production, produced and created by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, “Chumbak” starred Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghvan, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, and Delnaaz Irani.

“Chumbak” premiered today, 10th September on Netflix.

--IANS

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