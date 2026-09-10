Indian Navy Chief meets Australian Fleet Commander, discusses maritime ties, Indo-Pacific

Canberra, Sep 10 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Thursday met Rear Admiral Anita William, the Commander of Australian Fleet (COMAUSFLT), at the historic and strategic naval facility HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney.

According to the Indian Navy, the talks focused on the evolving maritime capabilities of the Australian Navy and ways to deepen operational cooperation between the navies of India and Australia.

"Discussions covered the Australian Navy's evolving fleet capabilities & future inductions, along with opportunities for enhancing interoperability and operational interaction between the two Navies. CNS was also given a familiarisation tour of HMAS Kuttabul, covering its fleet infrastructure and operational capabilities," the Indian Navy posted on X.

On Wednesday, Admiral Swaminathan began his three-day official visit to Australia, aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the navies of the two nations.

"Advancing India-Australia Maritime Partnership. Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, is on an official visit to Australia from 9-11 Sep 26 and will engage with senior defence leadership. Discussions will focus on further strengthening Indian Navy-Aus Navy cooperation with emphasis on operational interaction, interoperability and information sharing, training, professional exchanges and emerging maritime capabilities," the Indian Navy wrote on X.

"The visit reflects growing tempo of engagement between the Navies and their resolve towards a secure, stable and resilient Indo-Pacific," it added.

During his visit, the Indian Navy Chief will also hold discussions with senior Australian defence leadership.

The engagements will provide an opportunity to review ongoing naval cooperation and explore avenues for strengthening operational interaction, interoperability, information sharing, training and professional exchanges between the navies of the two nations, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the statement, Admiral Swaminathan's visit to Australia builds upon the growing momentum in India–Australia ties, following the third India-Australia Annual Summit held in July and the Second India–Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue held in June.

India and Australia have continued to deepen cooperation in defence and security, including maritime security and regional cooperation, the Ministry of Defence mentioned.

After concluding his engagements in Australia, Admiral Swaminathan will travel to New Zealand, where he will hold talks with senior leadership of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) and senior New Zealand defence leadership.

--IANS

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