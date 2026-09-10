Heli Daruwala on headlining ‘Love Lottery’: Perseverance, determination have kept me going

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Heli Daruwala, who will be seen as a lead in the upcoming film Love Lottery, says it’s always the small steps that lead you to your big goals.

Talking about her journey and finally stepping into a lead role, Heli shares, “It’s always the small steps that lead you to your big goals. Perseverance and determination have kept me going.”

Speaking about the projects that help her land such a big role, she said: “Undekhi on OTT was my first step, followed by Ek Chatur Naar, which helped me build a better network and opened doors for me. Eventually, that journey led me to a lead role. I am truly grateful for this opportunity, and I am motivated to keep doing good and bigger work.”

Heli also spoke about her experience of working with co-star Akshay Oberoi and how comfortable their on-screen collaboration was.

“Akshay is a very fun co-actor to work with. We were very aligned on our scenes, and at times it felt so effortless that I never felt like I was working with him for the first time,” she said.

Heli went on to heap praise on the actor and added: “He is truly skilled at his craft, and it was an amazing experience being on set together.”

The film reportedly follows a married man. His marriage falls apart due to betrayal and mistrust. When his wife is murdered, he becomes the main suspect. He fights a courtroom battle to clear his name. The film focuses on male rights in the legal and social system.

The film also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Hemant Pandey, Vijayant Kohli, Indira Krishnan, and Santosh Shukla. Love Lottery is set to release in theatres on 18 September.

Talking about Heli, her previous work includes Love you Zindagi, Naagin 3, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to name a few.

--IANS

dc/