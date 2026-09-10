Michael Buble celebrates 51st b’day with an ode to fries: Less frosting, more fries

Los Angeles, Sep 10 (IANS) Canadian singer Michael Buble marked his birthday with a playful post, joking about his childlike palate while embracing his grown-up free will.

Michael took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself blowing a candle placed on a cake made with burgers.

For the caption, he wrote: “Today’s my birthday. I have the palette of a child but the free-will of a grown man. Less frosting. More fries. #piratepak #anothertriparoundthesun.”

Buble is tagged as a pop icon, he is often credited for helping to renew public interest and appreciation for traditional pop standards and the Great American Songbook. Buble has sold over 75 million records worldwide, and won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and fifteen Juno Awards.

It was in 2003, when Buble came out with a self-titled third album reached the top ten in Canada and the United Kingdom. He found a worldwide audience with his 2005 album It's Time and his 2007 album Call Me Irresponsible, which reached number one on the Canadian Albums Chart, the UK Albums Chart, the US Billboard 200, the Australian ARIA Albums Chart and several European charts.

His 2009 album Crazy Love debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 after three days of sales, and remained there for two weeks. It was also his fourth number-one album on Billboard's Top Jazz Albums chart.

Buble came out with a holiday album in 2011, which was titled Christmas and was in first place on the Billboard 200 for the final four weeks of 2011 and the first week of 2012, totalling five weeks atop the chart, it also made the top 5 in the United Kingdom.

With this, Christmas became his third-consecutive number-one album on the chart. To Be Loved was released in April 2013, followed by Nobody but Me in October 2016 and Love in November 2018.

--IANS

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