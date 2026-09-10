'Significant milestone for defence partnership': Rajnath Singh on Japanese fighter jet's maiden India visit

Colombo, Sep 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday welcomed the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) fighter aircraft's first visit to India, terming it a "significant milestone" for defence partnership between the two nations.

Singh said mutual exchanges like Exercise Veer Guardian further strengthen synergy between India and Japan. JASDF's fighter aircraft touched down in India to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian 2026.

"A significant milestone for India-Japan defence partnership! The maiden visit of the JASDF fighter aircraft to India reflects our growing trust and shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Following our highly productive discussions in New Delhi last month, mutual exchange of visits such as Exercise Veer Guardian further strengthens this synergy," Singh wrote on X.

He made the statement in response to a post shared by Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, in which he mentioned the JASDF fighter aircraft's maiden visit to India.

Koizumi stated that the JASDF fighter aircraft's first visit to India, three years after Indian fighter aircraft visited Japan, marks the realisation of mutual visits by fighter aircraft.

In a post on X, Koizumi wrote, "The Air Self-Defense Force's fighter aircraft visited India for the first time. Following the Indian Air Force's first visit to Japan with its fighter aircraft three years ago, this marks the realisation of mutual visits by fighter aircraft."

"In last month's meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well, we shared the recognition that this training is an important initiative symbolising the deepening of Japan-India defence cooperation. I am deeply encouraged to see that Japan-India defence cooperation is steadily developing through the accumulation of exchanges and joint training between frontline units," he added.

Meanwhile, Exercise Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between the Indian Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) at Jodhpur from September 9-22. The JASDF's F-2 arrived in Jodhpur to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian 2026,

The IAF is participating in the exercise with several frontline combat aircraft, including indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKl and Rafale.

During the 14-day exercise, participating air warriors will conduct advanced operational missions and engage in extensive professional interactions. The programme involves mission planning conferences, subject matter expert exchanges, and interaction between personnel on engineering and aspects of aerospace safety, fostering deep operational synergy between the two Air Forces, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

"Exercise Veer Guardian-26 reflects a deepening strategic partnership between India and Japan by enhancing tactical proficiency and aerospace operational synergy. The exercise reaffirms the longstanding bonds of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

--IANS

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