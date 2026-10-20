October 20, 2026 9:00 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff's team warns legal action over AI-generated videos and spreading fake content

Tiger Shroff's team warns legal action over AI-generated videos and spreading fake content

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) The firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has raised a lot of concerns regarding safety. On Tuesday, the team of the 'Baaghi' actor issued their first statement following the incident, warning of legal action against all those spreading fake news and AI-generated content falsely linked to Tiger.

The team said that Tiger has not made any public comments or released any video regarding the unfortunate incident that took place on Sunday evening. They further shared that anyone found spreading such misleading content would face legal action.

The statement read, "We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments. (sic)"

"There are several social media pages and digital platforms circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public," they went on to add.

They urged the media and digital platforms to exercise caution and verify information before publishing or sharing content about Tiger.

"We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain."

They further added that anyone spreading any such false content will face legal consequences.

"Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible."

They also requested all to refrain from spreading unverified claims and confirm information through the actor’s official channels before spreading it.

"We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team", concluded the statement.

--IANS

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