Tiger Shroff’s mother promises more travels with Disha Patani in birthday wish

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani received a special birthday wish from Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, who shared a heartfelt message for the actress on social media.

Along with expressing her affection for Disha, Ayesha also promised that the two would embark on many more travels together. On Saturday, Tiger’s mother took to Instagram to wish the actress. She shared her images, captioning them as “Happpppppiest birthday Deeeeshu!!! God bless you!! @dishapatani.” In the photos, the two are seen smiling as they pose together for the camera. The pictures speak volumes about the close bond they share.

Taking to the comments section, the Baaghi actress wrote, “Awww love you my aunty, i miss us travelling.” Replying to her, Ayesha said, “@dishapatani let’s do a lot of that this year!!”

Interestingly, Disha Patani shares a warm and close bond with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister, Krishna Shroff.

For the unversed, Disha and Tiger were linked in a much-talked-about rumored relationship for several years before quietly parting ways in 2022. During that time, they were often seen together at events, holidays, and family gatherings. Even though there was a lot of speculation, both actors always called each other “good friends” or avoided confirming anything directly.

Even after her breakup with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani has continued to maintain a warm and friendly bond with Krishna Shroff. During her appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s show, Krishna spoke about her bond with Disha, saying that their friendship remains strong even though Disha is no longer in a relationship with her brother. Krishna had said, “In today’s time, when women are very quick to bring each other down, she and I try and lift each other up. She is the person who would be there for me no matter what the situation. She has no judgmental bone in her body, so I have opened up about all aspects of my life to her. She is that friend who will be there for me and vice versa.”

Disha and Tiger first appeared together in the music video “Befikra.” They later shared screen space again in the 2018 film “Baaghi 2.”

--IANS

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