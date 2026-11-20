Quetta, Nov 20 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed and 27 others injured after a passenger coach travelling from Turbat to Karachi collided with a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan, local media reported.

The accident occurred on Thursday near Basol, along the stretch between Pasni and Ormara, triggering a fire that engulfed both vehicles.

Police, rescue personnel and firefighters from the Ormara Municipal Committee rushed to the scene, while the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The total number of passengers on board and the exact cause of the accident remain unknown, The Balochistan Post reported.

Expressing grave concern over the tragic incident, Sammi Deen Baloch, a member of the human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), accused the Pakistani government of negligence and indifference towards public safety in Balochistan, citing poor traffic management, inadequate road infrastructure and the failure to upgrade the province’s decades-old single-lane highways

“The continuing deaths on Balochistan’s deadly highways, whether on the Quetta–Karachi Highway or the Karachi–Turbat route, are a clear example of government negligence and indifference to the public’s needs. Poor traffic management, a lack of enforcement of laws, unsafe travel arrangements, and single-lane highways that have remained unchanged for decades are among the major causes of these accidents,” Sammi posted on X.

“Rekodek, Saindak, Sui gas, and other resources of Balochistan have given other provinces motorways and who knows what else, yet they have been unable to change the fate of the Baloch people. The government that sold Gwadar for billions in the name of CPEC could not even take basic steps such as converting these highways in Balochistan from single-lane to double-lane roads and making travel safe for the public,” she added.

Sammi said that hardly a day passes in Balochistan without reports of road accidents and loss of life on its highways.

“No highway is safe, and no traveller is guaranteed to reach their destination safely. Accidents on these deadly highways have become an ongoing human tragedy,” she said.

While the Balochistan government makes daily claims of development, she said, the ground realities tell a different story, with people deprived of even the basic facility of safe travel and families forced to collect the bodies of their loved ones every day.

Meanwhile, Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), also voiced concern over the incident, alleging that such tragedies reflected the Pakistani authorities' broader efforts to subject people of Balochistan to suffering on multiple fronts.

“It is heartbreaking that even travelling on our own highways has become a matter of life and death. These tragedies are not merely accidents; they also expose that the occupying state of Pakistan wants to kill us on all fronts. The people of Balochistan deserve freedom, dignity, security, justice, and a safe life — not a future defined by disappearances, custodial deaths, and preventable tragedies,” he posted on X.

--IANS

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