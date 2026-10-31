Tiger Shroff firing case: Bishnoi gang seeking to challenge Dawood's dominance in Mumbai, say cops

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has reportedly uncovered details suggesting that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was attempting to establish its dominance in Mumbai by challenging the long-standing influence and fear associated with Dawood Ibrahim and the D-Company.

According to the Mumbai Police's investigation, the gang's alleged objective behind its continued activities in Mumbai was to establish a one-sided dominance in the city. Police sources said the gang was seeking to create an atmosphere of fear reminiscent of the underworld's influence in Mumbai during the 1990s.

A senior Mumbai Police official said the gang intended to recreate the kind of terror once associated with the underworld, when a single phone call could send businessmen, builders and film personalities into a state of panic.

The Crime Branch believes that establishing such dominance could enable the gang to expand its alleged extortion network and demand large sums of money from builders and members of the Bollywood industry.

Police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff's car. During the investigation, the Crime Branch reportedly recovered several sensitive audio clips in which alleged underworld figures are mentioned.

The audio recordings are currently undergoing forensic examination as investigators attempt to establish the extent of the gang's network and identify those allegedly involved in planning and executing criminal activities.

Investigating agencies believe that the Bishnoi gang was attempting to gain greater control over Mumbai's criminal network by directly challenging the city's traditional underworld syndicates.

The police have launched a crackdown as part of efforts to dismantle the alleged network and prevent further criminal activities. Investigators are also examining the recovered evidence to determine whether the firing incident was part of a broader strategy to spread fear and establish the gang's presence in Mumbai.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

--IANS

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