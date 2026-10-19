Tiger Shroff firing case: Accused’s trail from Juhu recce to Kota arrest revealed

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) While the Mumbai Police was quick to arrest all three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case, it is important to note how meticulously the attack was planned.

It was on Sunday evening that Tiger Shroff was attacked at Juhu as he was heading back after playing football. While the 'Baaghi' actor escaped unharmed, his driver was reportedly injured in the firing.

The three accused were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan within hours of the incident.

Let us now have a close look at the timeline of what all happened before and after the firing incident in Juhu on October 18.

The Recce

It all started 2 weeks before the actual incident, when the accused are believed to have landed in Mumbai.

Allegedly hired by the Bishnoi gang, the three of them were closely monitoring Tiger's movements, conducting a recce at the actor's house and gym. They were also keeping a note of the places frequently visited by the actor through paparazzi videos and other content on social media.

The Day of the incident

Following his usual Sunday routine, Tiger arrived at the football ground for a game, and as he was leaving the venue in his car, three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at his car near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu. The attackers fled on a motorcycle.

Pre-decided escape plan

Following the firing, the accused allegedly followed a pre-decided escape route. They reportedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali.

As per reports from Borivali, the three accused reached Surat via cab. After that, they reportedly went to Surat railway station and boarded a train towards Kota.

The Arrest

The Mumbai Crime Branch had reportedly deployed three to four teams at suspected locations.

According to the police, the three accused were subsequently apprehended by Kota Police while travelling on a train.

Going by the preliminary investigation, the accused planned to reach Delhi and later escape towards Nepal. However, They were arrested before they could execute that plan.

The accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

--IANS

pm/