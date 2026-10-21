October 21, 2026 12:12 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff attack: 'Dhurandhar' fame Rakesh Bedi expresses concern over safety & security in Bollywood

Tiger Shroff attack: 'Dhurandhar' fame Rakesh Bedi expresses concern over safety & security in Bollywood

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has expressed concern over the safety and security of Bollywood celebrities following the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

He has described the attack as unfortunate and a shock for the film industry.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, Rakesh said the incident should never have happened and raised concerns about the security of people working in the entertainment industry.

“It shouldn't have happened. It's unfortunate. It's a bit of a shock for the industry,” he said when asked about the attack on Tiger.

When asked whether security had become a major concern for Bollywood celebrities, Rakesh agreed, saying, “Yes, it is.”

He added, “When firing happens in the open, in a public place, it is shocking. Tiger is such a good boy, so decent. Even Jackie is such a nice man, a great man.”

For the uninitiated, the attack on Tiger Shroff took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18, when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s car as he was leaving after playing football.

The firing left Tiger’s longtime driver, and another passerby injured.

Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries, but his driver sustained a bullet wound to his hand.

Talking about Rakesh Bedi, ,on the professional front, first gained recognition with films such as ‘Chashme Buddoor’ and ‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye’, and went on to feature in popular television shows including ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’, ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’ and ‘Yes Boss’.

After decades of playing memorable supporting and comic roles, Rakesh Bedi witnessed a major resurgence in popularity with Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ and its sequel ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, in which he portrayed Jameel Jamali, a Pakistani politician.

His performance and the character’s dialogue, “Bachcha hai tu mera”, struck a chord with audiences and went viral on social media.

–IANS

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