Tiger Shroff attack: Anup Jalota says Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community to stop such incidents

Mumbai, October 20 (IANS) Stalwart Bhajan Singer Anup Jalota has expressed sadness over the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

He has firmly expressed that Salman Khan should now apologise to the Bishnoi community to prevent such incidents from continuing.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Anup Jalota said that an apology from Salman to the community, which has been hurt over the blackbuck poaching controversy, was the only way to bring an end to the ongoing hostility.

"I am very saddened by this. There is only one way to stop all this. Salman Khan should apologize to the Bishnoi community."

He further added that he had expressed this view earlier as well and stressed that the deep hurt felt by the community needed to be addressed.

"I have said this before. It is very important that the Bishnoi community, which has been hurt, should be apologized to otherwise, the Bishnoi community will continue to be hurt. Those who work with Salman Khan will be hurt, their families will also be hurt."

He further added that Salman should take a firm decision to resolve the matter. "So, why not make a firm decision to apologize to the Bishnoi community to end this all? This is what I want."

The singer's remarks come amid renewed tensions following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening.

According to reports, unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Tiger's car as he was leaving after playing a football match.

Tiger escaped unhurt, while his driver, and a bystander, sustained bullet injuries. Both were taken to the hospital and were reported to be out of danger.

Following the incident, a social media post and an audio message attributed to individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced, with claims of responsibility for the firing.

The messages also reportedly demanded an apology from Salman Khan to the Bishnoi community and issued threats to people associated with the actor.

For the uninitiated, the longstanding hostility between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi is linked to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.

The Bishnoi community considers the blackbucks as holy, and the case has remained a source of resentment.

Salman has faced repeated threats over the years, and a firing incident was reported outside his Bandra residence in April 2024.

–IANS

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