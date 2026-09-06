Tiger capture operation launched in TN’s Gudalur Vimalagiri after cattle attacks

Gudalur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 6 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has launched an operation to capture a male tiger that has repeatedly entered residential and agricultural areas in Vimalagiri, near Nambalakottai in the Gudalur Forest Range in the Nilgiris district.

Two cages have been placed at strategic locations, while 25 camera traps have been installed to track the animal’s movements.

Additional forest personnel have also been deployed to prevent further conflict between the tiger and residents.

Officials clarified that the Vimalagiri tiger is not the suspected man-eater linked to the deaths of two people at Lauriston in the O-Valley forest range.

Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra has separately authorised the capture of both animals.

The tiger in Vimalagiri has reportedly been entering populated areas even during daylight hours. It has killed cattle in Makkamoola, Ambalakadu and Vimalagiri, creating widespread concern among residents. The animal was also reportedly spotted near a primary school.

Residents have shared photographs of the tiger taken during its visits to settlements over the past week, prompting calls for immediate intervention.

Forest officials have advised farmers not to leave cattle unattended for grazing. They have been asked to keep the animals inside secure sheds, particularly during periods when the tiger is believed to be moving through the area.

Gudalur Divisional Forest Officer P. Devaraj said the department decided to begin the capture operation without delay because Vimalagiri has limited forest cover. The locality consists mainly of residential neighbourhoods, agricultural land, and small stretches of coffee and tea estates, increasing the possibility of frequent encounters with people.

Veterinarians may tranquilise the tiger if its location and the prevailing conditions allow them to carry out the procedure safely. Officials said there was also a strong possibility that the animal could move towards the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, located less than five kilometres away by aerial distance.

Meanwhile, forest personnel searching for the suspected man-eater in O-Valley recently responded to information from residents about a tiger’s presence. However, they were unable to determine whether it was the animal involved in the fatal attacks.

Devaraj said officials obtained only a partial view of the tiger before it disappeared among rocks. Monitoring operations are continuing in both Vimalagiri and O-Valley, with teams attempting to identify and capture the two animals while ensuring the safety of local communities.

--IANS

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