October 03, 2026 6:11 AM हिंदी

Nazma Shaikh clarifies Rajpal Yadav was not shooed away at Mushtaq Khan’s burial

Nazma Shaikh clarifies Rajpal Yadav was not shooed away at Mushtaq Khan’s burial

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Content creator Nazma Shaikh has issued clarification with regards to actor Rajpal Yadav being allegedly shooed away during the burial of actor Mushtaq Khan.

She took to her Instagram on Friday, and shared a picture of herself talking to the camera, as she shared the whole pictures behind the viral videos claiming that Rajpal Yadav was shooed away.

She said, “My name is Nazma Shaikh and what I am going to talk about today is about the prayer meet of Mr. Mushtaq Khan. People have spread such misconceptions that there is no limit to it. Now I will tell you the truth. The reality is that Rajpal Yadav was very close to Mushtaq Khan. He was like a younger brother to him. Two hours before Mushtaq Khan's death, Rajpal Yadav was with him. Rajpal Yadav was present at the day Mushtaq Khan was being taken to the graveyard. Rajpal Yadav was present at the day of his prayer meet. Rajpal Yadav was present at the day of his prayer meet”.

She further mentioned, “There were some people, who were there only to click pictures when that was not the place to click pictures. It was a place to wish peace upon someone”.

“People were continuously clicking pictures with actors like Mukesh Rishi, Upasana Singh and Rajpal Yadav. It was not a selfie point, it was a prayer meet. My anger was directed at such people who were there only to click pictures without realising the kind of atmosphere they were in. I had shown my anger towards such people and not Rajpal Yadav. I urge my friends in the media to not run misleading narratives, and please publish the whole truth”, he added.

--IANS

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