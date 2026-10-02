Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civil Hospital helps two critical newborns recover

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Two newborns who developed life-threatening complications shortly after birth have recovered following prolonged treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, including a premature baby born at 26 weeks weighing just 1 kg and another full-term newborn diagnosed with a multidrug-resistant bacterial infection.

The 26-week premature baby was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) immediately after birth, after developing severe breathing difficulties due to immature lungs and other vital organs.

The baby initially required respiratory support and was given nutrition intravenously as it could not tolerate milk.

As the condition improved, the baby was gradually started on the mother's milk through spoon feeding.

By the 81st day of treatment, the baby was able to breathe without additional oxygen.

After 84 days of intensive treatment, the baby's weight had increased to 1.8 kg.

The baby was subsequently given Nirsevimab for protection against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and underwent the required hearing assessment before being discharged in a stable and healthy condition.

The second newborn was delivered at 39 weeks through a forceps-assisted delivery and was admitted to the NICU immediately after birth because of breathing difficulties.

The baby subsequently developed a severe infection, a blood clot in the brain and seizures.

The newborn initially required Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) support and was later placed on a ventilator.

During treatment, the baby required eight days of ventilator support, 10 days of CPAP and six days of High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) support.

The baby's respiratory condition gradually improved with intensive care, and it eventually began breathing without additional oxygen.

Culture tests of the baby's blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord, confirmed a multidrug-resistant bacterial infection.

The NICU team, including Charul Mehta, Anuya Chauhan, Mansi Shah and Komal Chaudhary, along with nursing staff, continuously monitored the newborn and provided treatment based on the clinical condition and laboratory findings.

Antibiotics were administered for the required duration in accordance with national guidelines, the severity of the infection and culture reports.

The baby was initially provided nutrition intravenously before being shifted to feeding through a Ryle's tube and subsequently starting breastfeeding.

After prolonged treatment and monitoring, the newborn's respiratory condition stabilised and it was discharged in a healthy condition.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said that the successful treatment of both cases followed timely diagnosis, modern treatment and sustained efforts by the medical teams.

“Both newborns had complex medical conditions,” Joshi said, adding that timely diagnosis, modern treatment and the dedicated efforts of the medical teams helped them recover fully and return home after overcoming extremely critical conditions.

Civil Hospital paediatrician and NICU in-charge Charul Mehta said the treatment of extremely low-birth-weight premature babies and newborns with severe infections required close attention at every stage.

“Every moment is important in treating extremely low-birth-weight premature babies and newborns with severe infections,” Mehta said.

She added that coordinated efforts by the team, respiratory and nutritional management, and continuous monitoring helped address these major medical challenges.

Paediatrician Anuya Chauhan said selecting antibiotics based on culture reports, maintaining respiratory stability and ensuring adequate nutrition were important components of treatment for newborns with severe infections.

The treatment provided to both newborns was free of charge at the Civil Hospital, while similar prolonged treatment at private hospitals could involve substantial expenses, according to the hospital.

The parents of both children expressed their gratitude to the medical teams after their children were discharged.

--IANS

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