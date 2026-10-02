Asian Games: 'Proud moment for Indian sports', says Harmanpreet Kaur after women's hockey gold

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on its gold medal in Asian Games 2026 and qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, describing the triumph as a ‘proud moment for Indian sports’.

The Indian hockey team ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's title after defeating defending champions China 1-0 in the final on Friday. Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute, while captain Savita Punia produced a crucial penalty-stroke save as India held on to secure the gold and the LA 2028 berth.

"Proud moment for Indian sports! Heartiest congratulations to our Indian Women’s Hockey Team on winning Gold at the Asian Games and qualifying for the LA Olympics! Mazaaaa aa gaya kudiyo," Harmanpreet wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Your hard work, resilience, and determination continue to inspire millions. Wishing you all the very best for the journey ahead. Keep making India proud! Chak De India!" she added.

Harmanpreet's message came after the Indian women's cricket team themselves won gold at the ongoing Asian Games, adding another women's team title to India's campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.

The cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final to claim the gold medal, with Smriti Mandhana scoring 79 as India posted 216/3 before restricting Sri Lanka to 69/8.

For the hockey team, the victory marked only their second Asian Games gold and their first since 1982, when the women's competition made its continental debut in New Delhi.

India had topped Pool A with four wins before defeating Japan 7-2 in the semi-finals. They then produced a disciplined defensive display against China, with Lalremsiami's early strike proving decisive.

Savita's penalty-stroke save emerged as another defining moment as India protected their narrow lead against sustained Chinese pressure.

The gold medal also secured India's direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics, giving the historic triumph added significance.

--IANS

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