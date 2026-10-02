Football: 'Ryan Williams could be dangerous for us,' says Ancelotti ahead of historic India clash

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team has closely studied India ahead of Saturday's historic international friendly, with the experienced Italian coach singling out Ryan Williams as a potential threat for the five-time champions at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the FIFA Men's World Rankings, will face 138th-ranked India for the first time at senior level on Saturday. The match, scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST, will be the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA rankings were introduced.

Ancelotti began his interaction with the media in Kolkata with a warm "Namaste" and acknowledged the passion for football among Indian supporters. "It was an honour for us to be here with the national team. We know how this region loves the national team, loves football, and we are happy to be here to play against India and to show the quality that our players have," Ancelotti said.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan coach revealed that Brazil had watched India's recent 1-1 draw against Panama as part of their preparation for the friendly. "We saw the last game that they played against Panama, when they drew. It's a good team, well organised; they are fast in front, they have a good striker, (Ryan) Williams, who could be dangerous for us," he said.

Williams had given India the lead against 44th-ranked Panama before the Blue Tigers were held to a draw. The result was significant for Khalid Jamil's side as it marked India's first time avoiding defeat against a top-50 opponent.

Ancelotti said Brazil were paying attention to India's "quality and characteristics" as they prepare for what will be their first senior men's national-team appearance in India.

The match also represents India's biggest test in terms of FIFA ranking, with Brazil's fifth-place standing surpassing the previous highest-ranked opponents faced by the Blue Tigers.

Brazil captain Marquinhos, who has 111 international caps, said the visitors would look to give their Indian supporters something to celebrate through their performance on the pitch. "The most important way to really connect with the fan is to have a good performance inside the pitch, to play great games, achieve great victories, great performances," Marquinhos said.

He added that the affection from Indian supporters provides the Brazilian squad with "energy, connection and motivation" as they continue their preparations and compete for major honours.

Brazil arrive in Kolkata unbeaten since their 2026 World Cup campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16. Under Ancelotti, they have recorded 11 wins, four draws and four defeats in 19 matches.

They drew 1-1 with Australia before defeating them 4-2 in their second friendly in September. Raphinha, however, will miss Saturday's game because of a thigh injury.

For India, the fixture is also their fourth meeting with a South American side after previous encounters against Peru and Uruguay.

--IANS

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