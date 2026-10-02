Big B recollects his silly remark to surgeon at the operation table

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently recollected his unintentionally silly remark to his surgeon while he was rolled in for a surgery.

On Friday, the Bollywood legend alongside his wife Jaya Bachchan, and the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar graced the official launch of the memoir titled ‘Dr. Blue’ authored by the renowned surgical oncologist Dr. P. Jagannath.

During the event, the actor took a walk down the memory lane, as he reminisced about his first meeting with the author.

He said, “My first meeting with him was a bit of a joke. I have a habit of being more on operation theaters and operational tables than fortunately many of you have not. But there was an occasion when there was an emergency with me and I was struggling with an issue and I was put into the hospital and the doctors came and they saw and they did the usual stuff. One of my doctor friends was not satisfied with some of the results that were being shown. And he said, I want to spend a little more time. He went somewhere else and discovered that what was not being seen was actually seen by him”.

He shared, “They immediately came back and said, 'You have to go in for a surgery'. It was past midnight. I said, 'Look, I want to sleep. I'm in pain. I'll get up in the morning'. He said, 'No, you have to do it tonight'. Eventually I agreed. Eventually I went and I was brought to the operation table and that's where I made one of the silliest remarks ever”.

“When I was lying down, I saw this doctor wearing blue coming in front of my face and I said, 'Excuse me, how many times have you done this?' Now I regret having said those words as Dr. Jagannath had this eminent presence in all our lives”, he added.

Big B has a history of health issues. The actor had a liver issue, and once revealed that his liver works at 25% of its standard capacity. He also famously suffered an injury on the sets of his film ‘Coolie’. Back in the day, the entire nation prayed for his recovery.

--IANS

aa/