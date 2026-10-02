October 03, 2026 12:42 AM हिंदी

Asian Games: Japan edges China to reach men's volleyball final against Iran

Japan edge China to reach men's volleyball final against Iran in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Nagoya (Japan), Oct 3 (IANS) Japan edged China 3-2 in the men's volleyball semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday to set up a showdown with Iran, who defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the other semifinal.

The first set was closely contested, with the score tied several times. After the teams were level at 18-18, Japan scored consecutive points, prompting China to call a timeout. The teams continued to trade points until 22-22, before China pulled ahead to take the set 25-23.

Japan scored consecutive points in the second set with a mix of serves and quick combinations to open up a five-point lead. China stepped up its attack after a timeout but failed to close the gap. Japan gradually extended its advantage and won the set 25-22 to level the match, reports Xinhua.

The host raced to a 7-1 lead in the third set, forcing China to call a timeout. Japan continued to apply pressure with backcourt attacks and blocks, maintaining its advantage to win the set 25-18 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

China improved its blocks and spikes from the start of the fourth set, quickly building a 12-3 lead. After two timeouts, Japan then staged a rally with strong serving, yet China withstood the pressure to win the set 25-19, forcing the match into a decider.

The fifth set saw seven ties before the sides reached 13-13. China then committed a service error, handing Japan match point. On the final exchange, China's block went out of bounds, allowing Japan to clinch the match 15-12.

China's captain Yu Yuantai was disappointed after the match. "Despite the loss, I think we had some good moments out there, though we failed to seize several chances. It hurts deep down right now. That final point got away from us, and I'm really upset we couldn't close it out."

China head coach Vital Heynen called it a terrific match. "It's a pity my players did not get the victory they deserved after playing such a great game."

"I find that we deserve to win, but I have to say congratulations to Japan because in a match like this, the winner is the winner and they deserve it," he said.

--IANS

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