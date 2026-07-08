Tiffany Haddish is in disbelief over not getting an invite for Taylor Swift's wedding

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish has reacted to her not getting an invite for pop icon Taylor Swift's wedding.

The actress thinks it was a "waste" that she wasn't invited to the high-profile wedding, which saw the who’s who of Hollywood in attendance, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 46-year-old actress,who made a cameo appearance for the pop star's Reputation Stadium Tour, joked that she was one of "the only two celebrities who weren't there" as the Anti-Hero hitmaker got married to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden last week.

She appeared in the latest episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, and showed off her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover.

She quipped, "Let me ask you a question. How can someone look this good and not get invited to the Taylor Swift wedding?”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Tiffany, who joked that she and Kimmel's co-star Guillermo were the only famous faces who didn't make the cut, insisted she should have been there to compliment the male guests.

She said, “Like everybody was there. They had every famous person on Earth. Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Steven Spielberg, the bass player from Fall Out Boy, George Stephanopoulos. I mean, no offense to George Stephanopoulos, but why the f*** did they invite George Stephanopoulos? The f***”.

She added,“What a waste, what a waste! All those sexy men in tuxedos and no Tiffany to make them feel beautiful. That’s my job is to make men feel beautiful”.

Tiffany couldn't resist some X-rated remarks about what she would have brought to the nuptials, as she said, “If I was there, the bar wouldn’t have been the only thing that was open, okay! If you know what I mean. You know what I mean?”.

The actress joked that Taylor mustn't have had "the right email" to send the invite.

--IANS

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