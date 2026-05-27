Thunderstorms, rain likely in TN, Puducherry for next four days

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next four days, even as temperatures are expected to rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius in many regions of the state.

According to the weather department, scattered places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rain with thunderstorm activity from Wednesday through May 30.

Isolated areas may also witness strong surface winds during the period due to changing atmospheric conditions over the region. The department further stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 31 and June 1 as weather activity continues intermittently.

Despite the possibility of rain, the weather department has warned that daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal in several districts. Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may increase by as much as 3 degrees Celsius during the next four days, resulting in hot and humid conditions, particularly in coastal regions.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels likely to remain high throughout the day.

Officials said the combination of heat and moisture could lead to discomfort for residents, especially during afternoon hours. Health authorities have advised the public to remain cautious during periods of intense heat and humidity.

People have been urged to stay hydrated by consuming adequate amounts of water even if they do not feel thirsty, particularly those working indoors in air-conditioned environments.

Authorities warned that insufficient water intake during hot weather conditions could lead to dehydration and increase the risk of health complications, including kidney-related problems. Residents have also been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight during peak daytime hours, wear light cotton clothing and ensure proper ventilation in homes and workplaces.

The weather department said it would continue to monitor atmospheric conditions closely and issue further advisories if required.

--IANS

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