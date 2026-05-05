Three Indians injured in UAE after Iran's attack

Abu Dhabi, May 5 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that three Indian nationals have been injured in "today's attacks in Fujairah".

The Embassy said that it is in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" using missiles and drones.

The Ministry also confirmed that three Indian nationals were injured due to the results of Iran's attack on civilian sites and facilities.

The Ministry called the actions of Iran an "unacceptable act of aggression" and a "direct threat to the UAE's security, stability and territorial integrity".

It said the attacks are in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Ministry emphasises that the UAE will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, and that the UAE reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these unprovoked attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

It stressed the need to immediately halt these attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

"The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these unprovoked attacks and their repercussions," the statement said.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence on Monday reported that it detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran towards various areas across the country.

The Ministry reported that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of successful interception of the aerial threats.

UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on X said that "Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates".

The authority also asked the people not to approach, touch or photograph any fragments or objects that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions, and allow the relevant authorities to assess the situation.

--IANS

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