August 04, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

Golf: Diksha remains India's highest-ranked LET Player despite missing Women's Open cut

Diksha Dagar remains India's highest-ranked LET Player despite missing the cut in the Women's Open in the 2026 Race to Costa del Sol standings. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

London, Aug 4 (IANS) Diksha Dagar has retained her position among the leading players on the Ladies European Tour (LET) despite missing the cut at the AIG Women's Open, continuing to lead the Indian challenge in the 2026 Race to Costa del Sol standings.

The two-time LET winner slipped from sixth to eighth in the season-long Order of Merit following the year's final major, but remains comfortably the highest-ranked Indian on the circuit.

Her position reflects a season built on consistency, highlighted by multiple top-10 finishes and a string of solid performances that have kept her firmly in contention among the Tour's elite.

Diksha will now turn her attention to the London Championship at Centurion Club, where she will once again lead a five-player Indian contingent. With valuable Race to Costa del Sol points on offer, the tournament provides another opportunity for the left-hander to strengthen her position inside the top 10 and continue her push towards one of the best season-ending finishes of her career.

Although the missed cut at Royal Lytham & St Annes brought an end to her campaign in the season's final major, it has done little to overshadow what has been an impressive year. Diksha has been one of the most consistent performers on the LET, regularly featuring on leaderboards and reinforcing her reputation as India's leading player on the European circuit.

She will be joined in London by four fellow Indians, all at different stages of their LET careers.

Rookie Avani Prashanth has enjoyed an encouraging first full season and is currently 45th in the Race to Costa del Sol standings. The young Bengaluru golfer has shown glimpses of her immense potential with several steady performances and will be looking to continue building momentum during the second half of the season.

Close behind is Pranavi Urs, another Hero-backed player, who occupies 48th position on the Order of Merit. Pranavi has produced several competitive displays this season and will be aiming to climb further up the standings with a strong week at Centurion Club.

Five-time LET winner Aditi Ashok, India's most successful golfer on the European Tour, is placed 58th after a mixed campaign. While she has shown flashes of her trademark brilliance, consistency has proved elusive this season. A strong performance in London could provide the spark she needs as she looks to move back towards the upper half of the rankings.

Completing the Indian line-up is Hitaashee Bakshi, who is continuing to gain valuable experience in her maiden full season on the Ladies European Tour. Ranked 127th, Hitaashee will be hoping to make further progress as she adapts to the demands of competing regularly against Europe's best players.

The Race to Costa del Sol remains closely contested heading into the next phase of the season. Casandra Alexander of South Africa continues to lead the Order of Merit following a series of outstanding performances, while Shannon Tan of Singapore, the 2025 Race to Costa del Sol champion, is also in the field and will be seeking another strong finish as she attempts to close the gap at the top.

With several tournaments remaining on the 2026 schedule, every event assumes added importance in the battle for the season-long title. The PIF London Championship offers players a valuable opportunity to accumulate crucial points before the closing stretch of the campaign.

For Diksha, the objective will be to quickly put the disappointment of the AIG Women's Open behind her and return to the level of golf that has made her one of the Tour's most consistent performers this year. A strong showing at Centurion Club would not only reinforce her position as India's highest-ranked player on the LET but also strengthen her chances of finishing the season among the Tour's top performers.

As the Ladies European Tour resumes after the final major of the year, all eyes from an Indian perspective will once again be on Diksha Dagar, who continues to lead the country's challenge with another important week in the Race to Costa del Sol.

--IANS

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