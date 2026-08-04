Islamabad subjugating PoJK residents through political manipulation, military oppression

Islamabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif equating protesters of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) with India and calling them "enemies" showcases how Islamabad continues its illegal occupation in the territory, considers it as a colony and treats the people of the region as second-class citizens.

"It’s about Islamabad subjugating Kashmiris of PoJK through constitutional restrictions, political manipulation as well as military oppression, ironically proclaiming that they are azad (independent/free). Most importantly, it’s about the fact that indiscriminate firing on peaceful protesters proves lives of PoJK residents don’t matter and the abject apathy of the international community on these killings," a report in Eurasia Review mentioned.

Transporters, lawyers, students and other civic groups in PoJK joined hands in 2023 and established Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) after they faced political indifference and institutional apathy for decades. The coalition gained the support of people in PoJK as it raised demands for basic economic and governance reforms.

The economic issues raised by JAAC included reduced power tariffs for residents in PoJK based on the production cost of electricity generated from the local Mangla Dam, and providing wheat at subsidised prices. The governance demands raised by JAAC include ending perks and privileges enjoyed by politicians and bureaucrats and the abolition of 12 seats in the PoJK legislative assembly reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir, as these were being exploited by ruling parties to manipulate political decision-making by creating an artificial majority, according to a report in Eurasia Review.

Protests erupted in PoK in 2023 against a hike in the prices of flour and electricity tariffs, and the PoJK government agreed to enforce subsidies on flour and freeze electricity tariff prices. However, lack of official sincerity from PoJK authorities resulted in protests in the occupied territory in 2024, 2025, and the current ongoing unrest showcases that the local and federal governments have not learned any lesson.

Pakistani authorities have not been able to suppress the protests despite the use of brutal force against peaceful protesters, resulting in several fatalities and serious injuries. The Pakistani authorities proscribed the JAAC under the anti-terrorism laws.

"This crisis is the consequence of his (Asim Munir) own obdurate mindset and so do the people. However, it seems that he appears to be extremely proud of his Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces new clothes, and so someone needs to tell him that he’s wearing none," the report in Eurasia Review mentioned.

PoJK is currently witnessing the most extensive confrontation between the local population and the Pakistani state in decades. The protests reportedly began on June 5 and have continued to intensify. Protesters have alleged that Pakistani security forces launched a severe crackdown in which more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured over the past several weeks.

Amid the ongoing unrest in PoJK, the JKJAAC has written a letter to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, requesting urgent humanitarian and medical assistance in Rawalakot and other affected areas of the occupied territory.

In the letter, JKJAAC mentioned that the situation in PoJK has developed into a "serious humanitarian and medical emergency" after the events that occurred on July 27-28. It mentioned that the reports received from affected communities indicate civilian casualties, injuries related to firearms, disruption of ambulance routes, limited access to hospitals and difficulties in getting medicines, blood supplies and emergency trauma care.

The JKJAAC urged the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to deploy an independent emergency assessment and medical team in Rawalakot and other affected places of the occupied territory, provide ambulances, mobile medical units, trained first-aid personnel, trauma-care supplies in the affected region and also establish temporary first-aid and emergency treatment points along affected routes and near major gathering areas.

--IANS

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