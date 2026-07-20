Three Delhi Metro station gates shut ahead of CJP protest; Rajiv Chowk resumes Ops after brief halt

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Three Delhi Metro station gates were temporarily closed on Monday morning ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned march to Parliament, as thousands of supporters began gathering at Jantar Mantar to participate in the "Chalo Sansad" protest.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), entry and exit gates at Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth Metro stations were closed until further instructions as a precautionary measure in view of the proposed march.

Shortly before the DMRC issued its advisory, the Cockroach Janta Party claimed that multiple Metro stations had been shut as protesters were making their way to Jantar Mantar to join the demonstration.

In a subsequent update, the DMRC informed commuters that the interchange facilities and station gates at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat Metro stations had been reopened, indicating a partial restoration of normal operations.

The protest has been organised to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak case and other examination-related irregularities, including the 12th CBSE Board, that have sparked nationwide concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has also extended support to the march along with the Cockroach Janta Party. Wangchuk, who has been observing an indefinite hunger strike, is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after being shifted from the protest site.

His hospitalisation came after the Delhi High Court permitted authorities to intervene if his health condition deteriorated during the course of the fast.

The Monsoon Session is set to commence on Monday and will run until August 13, featuring a total of 19 sittings over the four-week period.

--IANS

sd/