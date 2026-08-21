Indian delegation calls on Bhutan PM, discusses strengthening healthcare cooperation

Thimphu, Aug 21 (IANS) The visiting Indian medical value travel delegation on Friday called on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay and received guidance to further strengthen cooperation in quality and specialised healthcare services.

"The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Indian medical value travel delegation called on the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay and the Health Minister, H.E. Tandin Wangchuk, during their visit to Bhutan. The delegation received guidance to further strengthen cooperation in quality and specialised healthcare services, medical value addition and capacity building," the Indian Embassy in Bhutan stated on X.

On Thursday, the delegation interacted with senior officials, healthcare institutions and the travel sector in Bhutan, discussing opportunities for collaboration, including quality and specialised healthcare services, and capacity building.

"Strengthening India-Bhutan cooperation in healthcare and medical value travel. Embassy facilitated the visit of an Indian medical value travel delegation, coordinated by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), to Bhutan on 19–20 August 2026," the Embassy of India in Bhutan stated on X.

The delegation interacted with senior officials, healthcare institutions and the travel sector on Wednesday, which was attended by Dasho Pemba Wangchuk, Secretary, Ministry of Health; Indian Ambassador; and Pem Namgyal, President, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan.

“The participants discussed opportunities for collaboration, including quality and specialised healthcare services, and capacity-building collaboration,” noted the Embassy.

On Monday, three High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) in Panbang, Zhemgang of Bhutan were Inaugurated.

These projects are supported by India to improve market access for agricultural produce, enhance livelihoods, and improve the quality of life for the people of Panbang.

The projects include Blacktopping of Gewog Centre–Lichibi Farm Road (Nu 20 million), Road Construction/GSB of Lamthang Chiwog Road (Nu 5.7 million), and Road Improvement of Budhashi Chiwog Road (Nu 5 million).

–IANS

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