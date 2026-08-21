India-Lebanon review bilateral ties, discuss strengthening cooperation

Beirut, Aug 21 (IANS) Secretary (CPV and OIA) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan, on Friday met Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary General at Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

“H.E. Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Amb. Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lebanon today. They reviewed the entire gamut of India–Lebanon bilateral relationship and exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation across areas of mutual interest. They also discussed the evolving situation in the region,” the Indian Embassy in Lebanon stated on X.

“Delighted to be in Beirut and begin my engagements by meeting Secretary General Amb. Abdul Sattar Essa to discuss our bilateral cooperation in all its aspects,” Secretary Ranganathan said on X.

The Indian diplomat also called on Nabih Berri, President of the National Assembly of Lebanon and discussed ways to further strengthen India–Lebanon partnership, including through parliamentary exchanges. They also discussed regional issues.

Ranganathan arrived in Beirut earlier in the day and was received by Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh. She is on the last leg of her official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21.

During her visit to Palestine, the Secretary participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the 200-bed Indian Super Speciality Hospital in Jenin, along with Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, marking a major milestone in India-Palestine development partnership.

The two sides also signed the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the hospital project, which will include a trauma centre, as well as an MoU with the Ministry of Labour on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the printing sector.

"Today’s ceremony further strengthened our cooperation in healthcare, employment-oriented skills and capacity-building," the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine in Ramallah posted on X.

Ambassador Ranganathan and Mustafa also held discussions on further strengthening the longstanding India–Palestine partnership and advancing bilateral cooperation across key areas of mutual interest.

–IANS

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