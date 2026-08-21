Divine Mukasa joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Man City

London, Aug 21 (IANS) Premier League club West Ham United has announced the signing of Divine Mukasa, who will arrive at the East London club from Manchester City on a season-long loan, reuniting with the Club where he spent a decade as a schoolboy.

England's U19 midfielder Mukasa was born in Newham and joined the Academy of Football at the age of six. He made his U18s debut at the age of 14, then made his U21s debut and was part of the 2023 FA Youth Cup-winning squad at 15.

Mukasa, who turns 19 on Saturday, joined Manchester City in August 2023 and has appeared six times for the first team. He has played twice in the Premier League, including once against the Hammers last season, and registered assists in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

After a successful loan spell in the EFL Championship with Leicester City in the second half of 2025/26, the teenager is happy to be back in east London and looking to play his part in West Ham’s challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

“I’m so excited to be back. Just excited to get playing again, really. Once I heard of the opportunity to come back, it was a no-brainer for me. I was born around here and have grown up in the Academy and spent nearly ten years there," he said in an official statement released by the club.

“With my style of play, I want to create, score goals and just help the team win games. I'm just so excited to get in and try to help the Club get back where they belong,” he added.

Mukasa becomes West Ham’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window, following Venezuela midfielder Keiber Lamadrid, experienced Dutch defender Joel Veltman, Israel winger Manor Solomon, Belgium midfielder Arne Engels and Suriname striker Joel Piroe.

--IANS

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