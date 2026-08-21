Fresh threat to Hafiz Saeed prompts ISI to step up security around LeT chief

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Multiple Intelligence assessments by the Indian security agencies suggest that the Pakistan’s ISI has increased the security cover for Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) founder and Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Last year, Pakistan had enhanced security measures, but the latest assessment states that state of the art measures have been implemented to ensure that the dreaded terrorist remains safe.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that there have been multiple attempts that have been made to assassinate the Lashkar-e-Tayiba founder. While he is serving a sentence for his role in terror financing, he was allowed to go out and meet with his cadre. Today stepping out is not an option for him as the ISI fears that he may be killed.

Saeed has lost several of his top aides in recent years. There have been internal rifts and power struggle battles that have led to these murders. The primary target is, however, Saeed and the ISI wants to prevent this at any cost.

Recently during a review, the ISI decided to increase manpower around where Saeed is housed. Even the cadre who get to meet him are heavily scrutinised and scanned before they are allowed to meet him. An official said that Saeed who usually would visit training and radicalisation camps has not been allowed to do so in the last couple of months.

The threat perception against him has increased multi-fold in the last couple of months due to which extraordinary measures have been taken to secure him, the official said.

Another official said that post Operation Sindoor, Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been on a rebuilding mode. Among the major losses that the group suffered during this operation was the complete destruction of its primary training facility in Muridke. For the ISI, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba is crucial for its India operations. At such a delicate time, the Pakistani spy agency is not ready to take any risks where Saeed is concerned, the official said. Losing Saeed is akin to losing the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and this is something that the ISI would be very concerned about.

Pakistan claims that Saeed has been at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore since 2019. In reality, he lives in the luxury of his home at the Mohalla Johar area in Lahore. He lives in this fortified safe house most of the time. When the threat perception increases, he is moved to the Mian Mir Cantonment areas in Lahore which is a highly fortified military safe house in Lahore.

Officials say that during the rebuilding exercise, there have been scores of meetings and training camps that have been held in Pakistan as well as Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Usually, Saeed would be present for all these meetings in persons as the cadres expected him to speak and motivate them. Saeed would attend these meetings until the end of 2024.

However, after Operation Sindoor and the multiple assassination attempts that have been made him on in recent months, the ISI has completely barred him from stepping out, the official said. Even his interactions through video calls have become minimal and this is allowed only when the meetings are of a very large scale.

The official said that while the video meetings are limited, Saeed however sends out an audio clip with the hope that his cadre would get motivated by listening to the same. Keeping Hafeez Saeed away from the limelight is important for the ISI, as India steps up the heat against him.

He was recently named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Pahalgam attack. He would also be tried in absentia following a proclamation issued against him and six others in connection with the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. Saeed would also be tried in absentia, in connection with the Pahalgam attack.

An official said that India is building up a strong case against him and this would have a bearing on the fate of Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan claims that he has been jailed for his role in terror financing, but in reality, the ISI has been trying to protect him from the pressure that India and the international community, the official noted.

--IANS

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