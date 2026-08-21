Madhur Bhandarkar says he doesn’t belong to any coterie

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who recently attended the 14th edition of the Jagran Film Festival, has said that independent filmmakers like him do not belong to any coterie or gang in the film industry.

For him, the true measure of a filmmaker’s journey ultimately lies beyond box-office numbers, in the memories and connections a film creates with its audience.

Speaking about his journey, the filmmaker said, “No one knows what will work at the box office. And when it will work. And what the audience will like”.

He also spoke about the challenges of making films outside established industry circles, saying that as independent filmmakers, “we are not in a lobby or a gang or a coterie”.

He also looked back at films such as ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Fashion’ and ‘Heroine’, and spoke about his commitment to exploring different worlds and bringing stories rooted in society to audiences. He shared that he often takes two to three years between films to research and understand the world he wants to portray. He also credited OTT and YouTube for giving his films a new life, allowing younger audiences to discover them years after their theatrical release.

Reflecting on the lasting impact of Chandni Bar, he said, “Our wealth is the audience. Because of the audience, we are here. They love us. People remember us”.

The filmmaker said that the appreciation for the film even 20 or 25 years later, represents something more meaningful than box-office success. He shared, “There is a strong bonding between a filmmaker and an audience. Our wealth is the audience. Because of the audience, we are here. They love us. People remember us”.

As younger audiences continue to discover his work through OTT and YouTube, the director believes this enduring connection is what gives filmmaking its greatest meaning.

--IANS

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