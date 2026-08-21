'Proportionate action' taken, says MEA after demolition of unauthorised structures outside Pakistan HC

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) India on Friday said that the government had taken 'proportionate action' by demolishing unauthorised structures outside Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, a few days after Pakistan did not heed to India's request and removed structures in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad that were meant to facilitate parking.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that in response, India took “proportionate action” by removing temporary structures in the lane where the Pakistani High Commission is located in New Delhi

“In Pakistan, some structures in front of the Indian High Commission, which were meant to facilitate parking, were removed. Despite our request to them not to do so, they went ahead with it. In response, we took what could be described as a proportionate action. There were some temporary structures in the lane where the Pakistani High Commission is located here, and we removed them..." said Jaiswal.

The remarks came after authorities demolished a section of structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, citing their location beyond the mission’s approved boundary, officials said.

The structures and barricades along the lane outside the compound were removed with the help of a JCB machine by the concerned agencies. It also included the removal of queue-management installations near the visa section.

The authorities also removed traffic bollards and barricades that had surrounded the Pakistan High Commission, while effectively dismantling the external security perimeter around the mission, according to reports.

The action was taken three days after Pakistani authorities reportedly removed protective security barricades positioned outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The move came amid US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor’s maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, during which he said that the United States will reconsider advisories on travel to the Union Territory. He also described Jammu and Kashmir as “an important part of India”.

After meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the US Envoy said: "It's a pleasure to be here. US will reconsider its advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir. This is an important part of India."

On the same evening, Pakistan had summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad and lodged a demarche over remarks made by Gor.

India has maintained that the whole of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are its integral and inalienable part.

"The issues that should concern the international community are the atrocities currently being perpetrated in the illegal Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the use of Pakistan occupied Kashmir for cross-border terrorism," the MEA has stated earlier.

--IANS

scor/as