Three-day World Circular Economy Forum 2026 to begin in Gandhinagar today

Sep 15 (IANS) The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2026 will begin in Gandhinagar on Tuesday to showcase India's initiatives for promoting circularity and enhancing international cooperation, an official said.

The forum, to be organised under the theme 'Circular Economy: Transition for People and Prosperity', would be jointly inaugurated by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

India hosting the WCEF 2026 would be a first for South Asia, the official said in a statement earlier on Sunday.

The event is being jointly organised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of India, the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, Finland government, India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Gujarat, and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB).

The event would witness participation of more than 2,000 cross-sectoral stakeholders from 65-plus countries, including business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, researchers, policymakers, academicians, changemakers and others.

The forum will enable global collaboration and greater engagement with the Global South; facilitate mobilising of circular finance and private-sector investment; encourage policy dialogue and cross-sectoral partnerships; while advancing innovation, digitalisation and technology for circularity.

Circularity focuses on reusing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products and looping them back into the economy as valuable resources.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leading a major transformation in environmental governance, moving toward a modern circular economy, the statement added.

Other dignitaries who would join the inaugural session would include Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change (Gujarat) Arjunbhai Modhwadia and Ambassador of Finland Mikko Kivikoski, along with senior officials from the Union government and Gujarat government.

On September 15 and 16, the forum would feature four plenaries and 16 parallel thematic sessions on application of AI, employment potential, energy production, finance, governance, sustainable products, industrial solutions, start-up ecosystem and youth leadership, the statement added.

Further at the event, an expo featuring 125-plus national and international exhibitors would showcase practical circular solutions developed by start-ups and investment-ready innovations.

On the sidelines of WCEF, the Board of 10 Year Framework of Programmes on Sustainable Consumption and Production Patterns (10 YFP) would hold its in-person meeting, on September 15 at Gandhinagar, the statement said.

India has recently assumed the role of Co-Chair of 10 YFP Board, reflecting its long-standing leadership in promoting sustainable consumption and production.

On September 17 and 18, global collaborators will independently organise 80 accelerator sessions online/hybrid and in person at Gandhinagar and other locations worldwide, the statement added.

--IANS

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